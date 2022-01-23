Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 5,522 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in MSCI by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in MSCI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in MSCI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.57.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $500.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.