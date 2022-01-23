Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 9,400 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.66% of Vectrus worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vectrus by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 149,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vectrus by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,084 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Vectrus by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vectrus by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 60,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vectrus by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,738,000 after acquiring an additional 53,841 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $547.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $459.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

