Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 24,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the period. R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 443,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

GRBK opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

