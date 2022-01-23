Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.08

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.08 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 129.20 ($1.76). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 131.20 ($1.79), with a volume of 746,044 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNC. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 160 ($2.18) to GBX 175 ($2.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.11) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 162 ($2.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £690.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.11.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.86), for a total value of £40,640.88 ($55,452.15).

Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

