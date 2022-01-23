Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $70.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.98. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 50,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.