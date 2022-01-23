GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GUROF stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. GURU Organic Energy has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

GURU Organic Energy Company Profile

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, and Yerba Mate names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 15,000 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com and Amazon.

