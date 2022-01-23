GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
GUROF stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. GURU Organic Energy has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $17.25.
GURU Organic Energy Company Profile
