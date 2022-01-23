H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) PT Raised to $80.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

NYSE FUL opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.30. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.74.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $695,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,291 shares of company stock worth $1,810,212. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

