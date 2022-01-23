Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

HAS opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.10.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after buying an additional 530,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

