Hauck Aufhäuser La… Reiterates “€270.00” Price Target for Hypoport (ETR:HYQ)

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €270.00 ($306.82) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($681.82) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €615.00 ($698.86) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Hypoport stock opened at €426.60 ($484.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 77.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €495.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €521.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €407.00 ($462.50) and a 1 year high of €618.00 ($702.27).

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

