Hauck Aufhäuser La… Reiterates “€58.00” Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DUE. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.40 ($45.91) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €48.95 ($55.62).

ETR:DUE opened at €39.24 ($44.59) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.11. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($50.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

