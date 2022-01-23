Head-To-Head Analysis: Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) vs. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

This table compares Party City Holdco and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco $1.85 billion 0.30 -$528.24 million ($0.77) -6.48 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$1.74 million N/A N/A

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Party City Holdco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Party City Holdco and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Party City Holdco presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.38%. Given Party City Holdco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Party City Holdco is more favorable than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Party City Holdco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Party City Holdco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Party City Holdco and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco -3.93% 69.29% 2.10% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Party City Holdco beats Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc. engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world. The Retail segment focuses on specialty retail party supply stores in the United States and Canada, principally under the names Party City and Halloween City. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Elmsford, NY.

About Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.