Head to Head Analysis: Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sapiens International and ACI Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International $382.90 million 4.37 $33.78 million $0.76 40.21 ACI Worldwide $1.29 billion 3.02 $72.66 million $0.71 46.87

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Sapiens International. Sapiens International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACI Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sapiens International has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Sapiens International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sapiens International and ACI Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International 2 0 1 0 1.67 ACI Worldwide 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sapiens International currently has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.08%. ACI Worldwide has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.22%. Given ACI Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Sapiens International.

Profitability

This table compares Sapiens International and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International 9.43% 15.19% 8.35% ACI Worldwide 6.62% 14.03% 5.20%

Summary

Sapiens International beats ACI Worldwide on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

