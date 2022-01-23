Head to Head Contrast: Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) and Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) and Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Vistas Media Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vistas Media Acquisition and Corus Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Corus Entertainment 10.83% 15.10% 4.58%

Volatility & Risk

Vistas Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corus Entertainment has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition and Corus Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistas Media Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corus Entertainment 0 1 4 0 2.80

Vistas Media Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.58%. Corus Entertainment has a consensus price target of $8.55, suggesting a potential upside of 117.86%. Given Corus Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corus Entertainment is more favorable than Vistas Media Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vistas Media Acquisition and Corus Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Corus Entertainment $1.22 billion 0.67 $136.09 million $0.65 6.04

Corus Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Vistas Media Acquisition.

Summary

Corus Entertainment beats Vistas Media Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistas Media Acquisition

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc. is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business. The Radio segment includes radio stations with a concentration in the densely populated area. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on March 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

