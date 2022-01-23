Head to Head Review: Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) vs. Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Expensify and Where Food Comes From, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 0 1 5 0 2.83 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expensify currently has a consensus price target of $44.33, suggesting a potential upside of 76.49%. Given Expensify’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Expensify is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Profitability

This table compares Expensify and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify N/A N/A N/A Where Food Comes From 12.75% 21.11% 13.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expensify and Where Food Comes From’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $88.07 million 19.26 -$1.71 million N/A N/A Where Food Comes From $20.08 million 4.29 $1.38 million $0.45 31.33

Where Food Comes From has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expensify.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats Expensify on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expensify

Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc. engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other. The Verification and Certification segment sell validation solutions, consulting services, and hardware. The Software Sales and Related Consulting segment offers products via a SaaS model and web-hosting services. The company was founded by John Saunders and Leann Saunders in 1998 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, CO.

