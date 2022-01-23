Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 15,400 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 15,714.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NYSE LW opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

