Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of CarParts.com worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 23.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

CarParts.com stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $455.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.