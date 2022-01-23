Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.05 Million in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.26% of Universal Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

UVE stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $542.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on UVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.