Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $730,000 in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.23% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000.

Shares of TCAC stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

