Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,104 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 72.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 272,357 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 96.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after buying an additional 40,519 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 12.6% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 186,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 635.82 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGNI. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

