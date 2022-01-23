Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 3,136 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 28.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after buying an additional 87,194 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,128,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,719,000 after buying an additional 72,220 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.