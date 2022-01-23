Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 343,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 343,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 267,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 103,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,884,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,772,000 after buying an additional 83,571 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $8,654,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 265,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,258,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.