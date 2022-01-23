Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Shares Gap Up to $30.36

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.36, but opened at $31.55. Healthcare Realty Trust shares last traded at $30.59, with a volume of 2,126 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 287,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 117,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 255.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

