Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,414 Shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Allot Communications worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $348.88 million, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.68. Allot Communications Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

