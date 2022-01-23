Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southern by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,931 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Southern by 750.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,028,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,521 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $67.81 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.58.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.