Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2,058.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

IDV opened at $32.26 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.