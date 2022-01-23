Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,447 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Endo International worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Endo International by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Endo International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 52,535 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Endo International by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,841 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endo International alerts:

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. Endo International plc has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.57.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL).

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.