Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Wix.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter worth $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 17.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 26.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WIX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.28.

Wix.com stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.23.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

