Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.91.

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Hexcel news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 38,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 157,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $5,249,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 524,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.88 and a beta of 1.39. Hexcel has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $64.99.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

