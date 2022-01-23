Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.91.
HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.
In other Hexcel news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
HXL traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 524,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.88 and a beta of 1.39. Hexcel has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $64.99.
Hexcel Company Profile
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
