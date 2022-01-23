Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,216,000 after purchasing an additional 504,585 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,743,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 314,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 978,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 247,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

