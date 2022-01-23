HoDooi (HOD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00050093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.17 or 0.06916700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00056291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,074.10 or 0.99827296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003406 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

