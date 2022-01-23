HomeStreet (HMST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HomeStreet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on HMST. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HomeStreet stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

