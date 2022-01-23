Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.02 and last traded at $37.91. 41,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,635,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

