Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) will announce sales of $260,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the lowest is $120,000.00. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year sales of $1.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Humacyte.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $5.22 on Friday. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49.

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Constantino acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth $20,590,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth $8,708,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth $5,805,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humacyte (HUMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.