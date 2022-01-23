Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HYFM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

HYFM stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after buying an additional 788,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

