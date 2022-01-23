ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) One Day Volume Tops $21,074.00

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $72,429.45 and approximately $21,074.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 39% lower against the US dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00051790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.72 or 0.06977327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00059176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,695.15 or 1.00074299 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003444 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

