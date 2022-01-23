IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 6,848 Shares

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $12,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,295 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $11,393.95.

On Friday, January 14th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 9,707 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $18,540.37.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 4,634 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $9,360.68.

On Monday, January 10th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 1,751 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $3,502.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $30,368.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 8,200 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $18,450.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 44,665 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $104,516.10.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 15,196 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $34,950.80.

On Monday, December 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $66,915.42.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,652.88.

Shares of IMARA stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. IMARA Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.89.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of IMARA by 88.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

