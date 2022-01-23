Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 87,409 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,409 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 2.23% of Franklin Electric worth $82,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FELE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,355,000 after buying an additional 218,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,977,000 after buying an additional 213,071 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,422,000 after buying an additional 141,851 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $9,962,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 101,548 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FELE opened at $86.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.66 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $258,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

