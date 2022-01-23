Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,228,089 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 431,706 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $309,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 33,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,207,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

NYSE HDB opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

