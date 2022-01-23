Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 32,367 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.88% of ANSYS worth $262,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ANSYS by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 144,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in ANSYS by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in ANSYS by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 464,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,191,000 after acquiring an additional 60,374 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.

ANSS stock opened at $325.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.93 and its 200-day moving average is $371.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.