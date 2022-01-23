Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $250.33 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,494,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,096 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $250,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,370,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,182,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,081,000 after buying an additional 1,373,683 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI opened at $159.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.26. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.