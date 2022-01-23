Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $50.09 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,079,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402,600 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $50,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $51,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $233,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 2.04%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

