Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,825 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $129,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.14. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

