Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,350,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,283 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 4.44% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $214,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE SBS opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $986.17 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.30%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

