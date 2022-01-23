Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 750,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,693 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $198,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.38.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $220.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.15. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

