Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $575,025.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total value of $575,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $69.54 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 257.57 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.36.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

NARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

