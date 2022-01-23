Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $826.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post $826.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $789.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $878.83 million. Incyte posted sales of $789.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Incyte by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 6.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.79 on Friday. Incyte has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.68.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

