Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

