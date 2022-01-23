Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.02. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $99.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

