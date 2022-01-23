IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 18.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 62.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 46,976 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $7,442,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 494,679 shares of company stock valued at $80,663,341. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $127.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.45. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.37 and a 52-week high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.25.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

