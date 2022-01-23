IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,727 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 207,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 93,590 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,301,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $51.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

